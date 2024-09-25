Brian J. Wendling Sells 10,011 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $738,811.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Formula One Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FWONA opened at $71.57 on Wednesday. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $75.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.24.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FWONA. Benchmark raised their target price on Formula One Group from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Formula One Group

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula One Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.