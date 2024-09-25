Brokerages Set Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Target Price at $3.78

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.78.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company.

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $27,255.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 125,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,607.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Angi by 24.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 829,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 161,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Angi by 36.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,855,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 494,739 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Angi in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

ANGI opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -54.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Angi has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $315.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.06 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

