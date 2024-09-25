Brokerages Set Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) PT at $4.18

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.18.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWKS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.40 target price on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of Thoughtworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $3.40 to $4.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Thoughtworks Price Performance

Shares of Thoughtworks stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $5.20.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $251.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Thoughtworks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at $37,411,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. 32.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

