Bruce K. Posey Sells 1,330 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $164,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,885,508.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Qualys Stock Performance

Qualys stock opened at $124.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.46. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $119.32 and a one year high of $206.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.00.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 197,911 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 100.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,401,000 after buying an additional 184,403 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 501,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,743,000 after buying an additional 169,293 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,970,000 after buying an additional 154,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,771,000 after acquiring an additional 139,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Qualys

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.