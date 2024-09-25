Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives $58.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTLT. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CTLT opened at $60.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.27. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $61.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $534,010.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,431,133.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,840.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,409 shares of company stock worth $782,923 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Catalent by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,655,000 after purchasing an additional 376,931 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth about $116,021,000.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

