CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 2.2 %

TSE CEU opened at C$7.85 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$3.28 and a 1-year high of C$8.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.33.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$553.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$544.70 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 27.17%. Equities analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.8780774 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CEU shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bankshares raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at CES Energy Solutions

In other news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 54,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total value of C$411,527.85. In related news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 54,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total transaction of C$411,527.85. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 26,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total value of C$197,140.84. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,355 shares of company stock valued at $621,434. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

