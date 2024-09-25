Charles Goode Acquires 52,345 Shares of Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) Stock

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI – Get Free Report) insider Charles Goode bought 52,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$5.22 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$273,240.90 ($187,151.30).

Diversified United Investment Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Diversified United Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Diversified United Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Diversified United Investment Company Profile

Diversified United Investment Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For the equity portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in Australian and international equities.

