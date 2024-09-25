China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Performance
NYSE:CGA opened at $1.77 on Monday. China Green Agriculture has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41.
About China Green Agriculture
