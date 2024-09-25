China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

NYSE:CGA opened at $1.77 on Monday. China Green Agriculture has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

