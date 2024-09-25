Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

NASDAQ JVA opened at $3.35 on Monday. Coffee has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.68% of Coffee worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

