Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) vs. National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Critical Comparison

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) and Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Bank and Community Capital Bancshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank $406.12 million 3.87 $142.05 million $3.48 11.93 Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

National Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

National Bank has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for National Bank and Community Capital Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank 0 3 2 0 2.40 Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Bank presently has a consensus price target of $46.40, suggesting a potential upside of 11.73%. Given National Bank’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe National Bank is more favorable than Community Capital Bancshares.

Dividends

National Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Community Capital Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. National Bank pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of National Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of National Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares National Bank and Community Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank 21.40% 10.44% 1.28% Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Summary

National Bank beats Community Capital Bancshares on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, food and agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases; non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on commercial properties, such as office buildings, warehouse/distribution buildings, multi-family, hospitality, and retail buildings; small business administration loans to support small businesses and entrepreneurs; term loans, line of credits, and real estate secured loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company operates through a network of banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, and Texas. It also operates ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, commercial, financial, agricultural, consumer installment, overdrafts and other revolving credit, and educational loans. The company also offers money transfer, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, and merchant services, as well as online, mobile, and text message banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Albany, Georgia.

