Contrasting Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Halberd (OTCMKTS:HALB)

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) and Halberd (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Compugen and Halberd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen N/A -16.10% -9.23% Halberd N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Compugen and Halberd”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen $42.72 million 3.68 -$18.75 million ($0.19) -9.26 Halberd N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -0.60

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Halberd has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compugen. Compugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halberd, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

12.2% of Compugen shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Compugen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 75.6% of Halberd shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Compugen and Halberd, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen 0 0 2 0 3.00 Halberd 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compugen presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. Given Compugen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Compugen is more favorable than Halberd.

Summary

Halberd beats Compugen on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company’s immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Its therapeutic pipeline also includes early-stage immuno-oncology programs focused to address various mechanisms of immune resistance; and COM503, high affinity antibody, which blocks the interaction between IL-18 binding protein and IL-18. The company has collaboration agreement with Bayer Pharma AG for the research, development, and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics against the company’s immune checkpoint regulators; Bristol-Myers Squibb to evaluate the safety and tolerability of COM701 in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb’s PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo in patients with advanced solid tumors; and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine to evaluate novel T cell and myeloid checkpoint targets. It has license agreement with AstraZeneca for the development of bi-specific and multi-specific immuno-oncology antibody products; and research collaboration with Johns Hopkins University for myeloid. Compugen Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About Halberd

Halberd Corporation, a biotech company, develops treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It offers treatments for post traumatic stress disorder/chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, cancer, blood-borne, and cerebrospinal fluid related diseases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jackson Center, Pennsylvania.

