Contrasting Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) and Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) and Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ikena Oncology and Kiromic BioPharma”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ikena Oncology $1.84 million 44.49 -$68.17 million ($1.58) -1.08 Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$20.95 million ($9.90) -0.14

Kiromic BioPharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ikena Oncology. Ikena Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kiromic BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ikena Oncology 0 1 2 0 2.67 Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ikena Oncology and Kiromic BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Ikena Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.47%. Given Ikena Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ikena Oncology is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

Profitability

This table compares Ikena Oncology and Kiromic BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ikena Oncology N/A -40.71% -34.40% Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -188.53%

Risk & Volatility

Ikena Oncology has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiromic BioPharma has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.0% of Ikena Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Ikena Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ikena Oncology beats Kiromic BioPharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc. operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway. The company also develops IK-595, a molecular glue designed to trap MEK and RAF in an inactive complex. Ikena Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, utilizes engineered and non-engineered Gamma Delta T cell (GDT) technologies to develop therapies for solid tumors. The company develops Deltacel-01, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for patients with non-small cell lung cancer; Isocel in combination with low-dose radiation to treat Mesothelin Isoform 2 positive solid malignancies; ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets an isoform of mesothelin; Procel in combination with low-dose radiation to treat PD-L1 positive solid malignancies; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets PD-L1. It has a license agreement with Longwood University; and a research and development collaboration agreement with Molipharma, S.R.L. The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

