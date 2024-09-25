Cormark Boosts Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$8.75

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Cormark from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on REAL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital increased their price target on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.75.

Real Matters Stock Up 2.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

REAL stock opened at C$8.86 on Monday. Real Matters has a twelve month low of C$4.43 and a twelve month high of C$8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$650.59 million, a PE ratio of 221.50, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Real Matters news, Director Kimberly Sue Montgomery sold 28,239 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total transaction of C$234,383.70. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 91,703 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total value of C$747,351.94. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company's stock.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

