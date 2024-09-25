CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66. The company has a market cap of $20.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.26. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $2.85.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CPSH Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of CPS Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

