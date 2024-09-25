CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $345.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $300.00 to $345.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s current price.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.50.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock opened at $288.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 544.42, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $157.59 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.78.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at $45,521,111.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $13,301,815 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

