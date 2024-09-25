DA Davidson Increases Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target to $35.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Trading Up 2.8 %

Zeta Global stock opened at $30.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.26. Zeta Global has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1,718.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Zeta Global by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Zeta Global by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.