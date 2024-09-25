Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $14.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dana in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana in the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dana by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Dana by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $10.50 on Friday. Dana has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 116.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.44%.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

