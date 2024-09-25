Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $14.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dana in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Dana
Institutional Trading of Dana
Dana Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $10.50 on Friday. Dana has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 116.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Dana Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.44%.
About Dana
Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dana
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.