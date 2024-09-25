Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (AAPU) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2818 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ AAPU opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of -1.95. Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18.
