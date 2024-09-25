Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (GGLL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on October 1st

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2376 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GGLL opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of -2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.87. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12.
