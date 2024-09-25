Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (GGLL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on October 1st

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2376 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GGLL opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of -2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.87. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

