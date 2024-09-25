Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0803 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLL opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $17.16. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

