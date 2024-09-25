Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. 307,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 245,164 shares.The stock last traded at $89.64 and had previously closed at $89.48.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.71.
About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
