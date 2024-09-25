Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.70

Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Monday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Duke Capital Trading Down 2.4 %
LON DUKE opened at GBX 33.19 ($0.44) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 29.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.60. Duke Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 26.95 ($0.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 35 ($0.47). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 32.54. The company has a market cap of £138.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,100.00 and a beta of 1.38.
Duke Capital Company Profile
