Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.70

Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Monday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Duke Capital Trading Down 2.4 %

LON DUKE opened at GBX 33.19 ($0.44) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 29.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.60. Duke Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 26.95 ($0.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 35 ($0.47). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 32.54. The company has a market cap of £138.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,100.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Duke Capital Company Profile

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

