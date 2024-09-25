Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.85.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DNB

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

NYSE:DNB opened at $11.40 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.50, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 53,353,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375,371 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,820,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,633,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,806,000 after buying an additional 2,983,677 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,736,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 14.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,665,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,796,000 after buying an additional 1,809,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.