EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on EchoStar from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EchoStar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.
Shares of SATS opened at $25.33 on Friday. EchoStar has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.70.
EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.39). EchoStar had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. EchoStar’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EchoStar will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.
