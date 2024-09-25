Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ECF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Elanor Commercial Property Fund Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.34, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get Elanor Commercial Property Fund alerts:

About Elanor Commercial Property Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX: ECF) is an externally managed real estate investment trust that invests in Australian commercial office assets. It was listed on the ASX in 2019 and currently owns 7 office assets with a combined valuation of $374 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Elanor Commercial Property Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanor Commercial Property Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.