Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $104.24 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.48.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESTC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Elastic from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Elastic from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Elastic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $3,104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $5,780,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Elastic by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Elastic by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 737.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
ESTC stock opened at $78.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.53. Elastic has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $136.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 147.53 and a beta of 0.94.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
