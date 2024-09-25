Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Element Fleet Management Trading Down 0.8 %
Element Fleet Management stock traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$28.01. The company had a trading volume of 29,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.14, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.52. The firm has a market cap of C$11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$18.50 and a 12-month high of C$28.89.
Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$375.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$368.46 million. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 23.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.6895933 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.67 per share, with a total value of C$498,074.40. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.
