Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Element Fleet Management Trading Down 0.8 %

Element Fleet Management stock traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$28.01. The company had a trading volume of 29,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.14, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.52. The firm has a market cap of C$11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$18.50 and a 12-month high of C$28.89.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$375.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$368.46 million. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 23.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.6895933 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Element Fleet Management

Insider Activity at Element Fleet Management

In other news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.67 per share, with a total value of C$498,074.40. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Element Fleet Management

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.