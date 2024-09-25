Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ESP opened at $23.99 on Monday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $65.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

