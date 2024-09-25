ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF Declares Dividend of $0.16 (NYSEARCA:RITA)

ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF (NYSEARCA:RITA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1609 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.
ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF Price Performance
Shares of RITA stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30. ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $21.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.89.
ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF Company Profile
