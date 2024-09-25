ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF Declares Dividend of $0.16 (NYSEARCA:RITA)

ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF (NYSEARCA:RITA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1609 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF Price Performance

Shares of RITA stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30. ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $21.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Get ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF alerts:

ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF (RITA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to REITs from developed countries that meet business, financial, green, and socially responsible investing (SRI) criteria. RITA was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by ETFB.

Receive News & Ratings for ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.