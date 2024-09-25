FactSet Research Systems Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $18.67 Per Share (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a report released on Thursday, September 19th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $18.67 for the year. The consensus estimate for FactSet Research Systems’ current full-year earnings is $16.28 per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FDS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.67.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

FDS stock opened at $463.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $422.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 134.1% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $6,756,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 45,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 214.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 22.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,960. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

