Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Coverage Initiated at Melius Research

Investment analysts at Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Melius Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FIVE. Bank of America boosted their target price on Five Below from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.45.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $93.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.21. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $830.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.95 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Five Below by 12.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

