Gareth Maitland Edwards Sells 52,450 Shares of WizzFinancial (LON:FIN) Stock

WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report) insider Gareth Maitland Edwards sold 52,450 shares of WizzFinancial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.51), for a total value of £19,931 ($26,688.54).

Shares of WizzFinancial stock opened at GBX 37.28 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 932.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.95. WizzFinancial has a 52-week low of GBX 29.10 ($0.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 44 ($0.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of WizzFinancial in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

