Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Up 1.0 %

Globus Maritime stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. Globus Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.13.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Resource Council owned about 0.12% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.