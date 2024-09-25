Good Energy Group PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 1.10 (LON:GOOD)

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Good Energy Group Price Performance

LON:GOOD opened at GBX 250.90 ($3.36) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 261.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 261.54. Good Energy Group has a 52 week low of GBX 160 ($2.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 426 ($5.70). The company has a market capitalization of £45.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,494.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.70) price target on shares of Good Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

About Good Energy Group

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

