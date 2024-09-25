Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Noble Financial raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.45, but opened at $10.70. Noble Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 55,711 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 8.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $170.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.