Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Now Covered by Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s current price.

HPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $18.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,037. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

