InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives GBX 5,471 Average PT from Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,471 ($73.26).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 8,300 ($111.14) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($99.09) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 8,202 ($109.83) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,780.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,636 ($75.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,790 ($117.70). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,713.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,929.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is 4,237.29%.

In related news, insider Ron Kalifa purchased 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,624 ($102.09) per share, with a total value of £51,766.96 ($69,318.37). Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

