Joseph L. Brennan Sells 15,335 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Stock

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $729,485.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,163.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE FLR opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $51.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average is $43.88.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Fluor by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLR. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp upgraded Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fluor from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

