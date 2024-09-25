Joseph L. Brennan Sells 295 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Stock

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 295 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $14,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fluor Stock Performance

NYSE FLR opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $51.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average of $43.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Fluor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Institutional Trading of Fluor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 6,642.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

