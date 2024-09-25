Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $57.25 million, a PE ratio of 266.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $125.69 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

Key Tronic Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Key Tronic Co. ( NASDAQ:KTCC Free Report ) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

