Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Trading Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $57.25 million, a PE ratio of 266.00 and a beta of 1.51.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $125.69 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.
Key Tronic Company Profile
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
