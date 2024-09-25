Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on KYMR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Kymera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $52.40 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $52.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.10.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 178.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $245,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $245,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $17,345,811.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 723,246 shares in the company, valued at $27,635,229.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,605 shares of company stock valued at $19,303,364 in the last three months. 15.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,669,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 76,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

