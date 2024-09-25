Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 426.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MRNS. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MRNS opened at $1.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $104.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $11.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.05 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 493.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,831.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $64,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12,934 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.