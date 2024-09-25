Mitchell Services Limited (ASX:MSV) Insider Sells A$73,064.16 in Stock

Mitchell Services Limited (ASX:MSV – Get Free Report) insider Grant Moyle sold 187,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.27), for a total transaction of A$73,064.16 ($50,043.95).

Mitchell Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Mitchell Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.13%. Mitchell Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Mitchell Services Company Profile

Mitchell Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and mine site drilling services to the exploration, mining, and energy industries in Australia. The company's drilling services include greenfield exploration, project feasibility, mine site exploration and resource definition, development, and production.

