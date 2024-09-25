Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO) and Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) and Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Murano Global Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenia Hotels & Resorts 2.24% 1.72% 0.79% Murano Global Investments N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Murano Global Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenia Hotels & Resorts 1 2 3 0 2.33 Murano Global Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $15.30, indicating a potential upside of 0.26%. Given Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Xenia Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Murano Global Investments.

92.4% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Murano Global Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.2% of Murano Global Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murano Global Investments has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Murano Global Investments”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenia Hotels & Resorts $1.03 billion 1.52 $19.14 million $0.19 80.32 Murano Global Investments $446.80 million 0.28 -$8.71 million N/A N/A

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Murano Global Investments.

Summary

Xenia Hotels & Resorts beats Murano Global Investments on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states. Xenia’s hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and are operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, Hilton, The Kessler Collection, and Davidson.

About Murano Global Investments

(Get Free Report)

HCM Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. HCM Acquisition Corp is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

