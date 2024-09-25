NanoXplore Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 19th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of NanoXplore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.75.

NanoXplore Trading Down 2.6 %

TSE:GRA opened at C$2.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.47. NanoXplore has a fifty-two week low of C$1.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$378.75 million, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.27.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

