NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NHGet Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Price Performance

NH stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $154,060.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46. NantHealth has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

