National Bank Financial Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BCE in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 18th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.98. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share.

Get BCE alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on BCE from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BCE from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on BCE from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$51.17.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$47.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.15. BCE has a 1 year low of C$42.58 and a 1 year high of C$56.18.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.07 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.75%.

BCE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.998 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.58%.

About BCE

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.