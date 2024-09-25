Nicole Marie Lichowit Sells 1,590 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Nicole Marie Lichowit sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.66, for a total value of C$45,569.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374 shares in the company, valued at C$10,718.84.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$28.07 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$14.80 and a 12-month high of C$28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$25.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.44.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.07. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of C$455.07 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.4766404 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.80.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

