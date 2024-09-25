NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $80.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.54% from the stock’s current price.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.04.

Get NIKE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $87.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.82. The stock has a market cap of $132.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kampmann Melissa S. raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 15,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.