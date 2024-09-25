NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.420-3.620 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.88.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

NWE stock opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. NorthWestern Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.54.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern Energy Group

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $35,720.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,778 shares in the company, valued at $559,593.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.